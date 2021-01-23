Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu will this afternoon make his debut for Turkish side Ankaraspor FC.

THE 25-year old joined the TFF1 (the second tier of Turkish football) from Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol last week.

He has been named in the starting eleven for this afternoon’s league game away at Eskisehirspor.

Kick off  is at 15:00 local time.

