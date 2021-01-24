Callisto Pasuwa has finally opened up on his fallout with Lloyd Mutasa a decade ago after years of working together.

The two gaffers started their friendship during their playing careers at Dynamos in the late 90s to 2000s before combining forces on the technical bench at Sporting Lions, Highway and Kiglon.

Pasuwa worked as an assistant to Mutasa who was the head coach. Masimba Dinyero, a former Dembare player, was also part of the technical team.

But in 2011, the pair separated amid unconfirmed allegations that there is bad blood in between.

Mutasa took over the reins at the Glamour Boys alone before his ex-colleague replaced him later in the year.

In an interview with Sunday Mail, Pasuwa, who now coaches Nyasa Bullets in Malawi, blamed the fallout on infiltrators.

He explained: “I played with Mutasa and Dinyero at Dynamos and we had, and still have, a good understanding of each other.

“We carried that relationship into coaching and it took us through duties at Sporting Lions, Kiglon and Highway. It was very unfortunate that we were kind of infiltrated and that disturbed our working relationship.”

After taking over at Dynamos, Pasuwa went on to win four league titles before heading the Warriors technical at the 2017 AFCON.

Asked if he still wants to have another stints with both the national team and Dembare, the coach replied:

“About a possible reunion with Dynamos, remember, my blood is blue and will always be blue…

“I can do anything for Dynamos, provided the environment is ideal.

“I (also) love my country and I am always willing to give it my all when it is about Zimbabwe.”