Warriors star Tino Kadewere says he is delighted to have scored in last night’s derby against St-Etienne and dedicated the victory to the fans.

For the second time this season, the lanky striker scored twice in the derby, this time Lyon coming out comfortable 5-0 winners.

It was his eighth and ninth goal of the season respectively.

Speaking to the club website after the game, the Zimbabweans striker said: “We are very happy. I’m happy to have scored this double. This victory is for our supporters. This will propel us through to the end of the season. You build up trust.”