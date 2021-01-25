Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has hailed Zimbabwean star Tino Kadewere and urged him to continue pursuing his dreams.

The Frenchman was speaking ahead of Olympique Lyon’s derby against city rivals St-Etienne, which then ended 5-0 in favor of Les Gones, with Kadewere scoring twice.

When the two sides met in the corresponding fixture last year, it was Kadewere’s double which also decided the derby in a 2-1 triumph for Rudi Garcia’s charges.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter before the game, Benzema, who is a Lyon product, urged Tino to continue working hard.

“Lyonnais tonight you can make a whole city proud and happy, we are all behind you! And Tino keep making your dreams come true!.”

