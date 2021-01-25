Chelsea have decided to sack their coach Frank Lampard and an announcement will be made soon, Daily Telegraph reports.

The Blues are going through a poor run of form and currently sit in the nineth position. The team has lost five out of their last eight Premier League games.

According to the publication, players were told not to report to the training ground until Monday afternoon.

Former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is the favorite to take over.

The club is expected confirm the developments as soon as today.

