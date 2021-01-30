Warriors star Tino Kadewere has thanked Zimbabwean football fans for their growing love for his club Olympique Lyon.

The football-loving public has immensely-backed the French Ligue 1 side ever since Kadewere made the historic move from Ligue 2 side Le Havre in 2019.

Zimbabweans now follow Les Gones with keen interest and that is something the lanky striker notices and appreciates.

“I want to say thank you for the support and I am happy that you are always there with me. I am happy that you have now grown to support my new club especially the fans in Zimbabwe. I am happy that you now support OL (Olympique Lyonnais). I hope that we are going to make you proud and always make you happy. We will try to win all the games so that you guys will be happy because I know that is what you want and believe. I know you want me to do well and progress well at OL. I am hoping that I will do that and keep on pushing hard,” Kadewere said in a video posted on his newly-created Twitter account.