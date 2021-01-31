Despite the Warriors showing their worst performance at a CHAN tournament this month, coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked some positives from the campaign.

Zimbabwe were eliminated from the 2021 edition of the competition without a point after losing all of their three Group A games. The national side only scored once and conceded five goals in the group stages.

They lost 1-0 to hosts Cameroon in the opening match before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso and 1-0 loss to Mali.

But Logarusic thinks his charges did their best considering the poor preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Croat highlighted Peter Muduhwa’s transfer to Simba SC of Tanzania and exposure of new talent as some of the positives to take from competition.

“We had four under 23 players who have not featured for the national U23 team before, ” he said.

“Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs) and Powell Govere (Golden Eagles in Division One) are from small clubs.

“And after our games at the tournament, Peter Muduhwa received a call from Simba.”

Logarusic also revealed there is another player in his CHAN squad who is now wanted by teams in Ghana and Zambia.

“What I m realising now is that, a player from a small club is wanted by teams in Zambia and Ghana,” he added.