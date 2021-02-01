Maritzburg United have started negotiations with SuperSport United over the re-signing of Evans Rusike either on loan or on a full time basis, The Citizen newspaper reports.

The Zimbabwean striker has struggled to get game time since arriving at the Pretoria-based in 2018 owing to a number of injuries.

A source told the publication: “Ernst (Middendorp, coach of Maritzburg) likes Rusike and feels he can help the club as they are struggling to move away from relegation.

“I don’t know how far the talks have gone but it shouldn’t be a problem because I heard SuperSport don’t have any space for him anymore as he is not in the coach’s plans.”

Middendorp and Rusike worked together at the Blue Hearts before and a source claimed that the German mentor had tried to get the Zimbabwean star to join him while he was at Kaizer Chiefs, but the move failed.