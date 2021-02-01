With criticism still mounting on the local-based players following their dismal CHAN performance, their foreign based counterparts were going about their business for their respective sides; here is how they fared.

Marvelous Nakamba came on in the last seconds of Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League.

He was making a return to the side after missing the dramatic 2-3 defeat Burnley last week.

Still in England, Admiral Muskwe is off the mark for Wycombe Wanderers.

He scored his first goal for the club in their 2-7 defeat to Brentford in the Championship.

Tino Kadewere started for Olympique Lyon in their 2-1 win over Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1.

He was later replaced in the second half.

Marshall Munetsi missed Stade de Reims’ 1-0 victory over Strasbourg due to injury but is linked with a move to England.

Teenage Hadebe started at left-back for the third game in a row for Yeni Malatyaspor in their goalless draw with Fatih Karagümrük S.K in the Turkish Super Lig.

He played the entire game but picked up a yellow card along the way.

In the Turkish second tier, the TFF1, Alec Mudimu started and played the entire game for Ankaraspor in their morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Keçiörengücü.

This was his second start in a row for his new side.

Knowledge Musona is still sidelined by injury and missed KAS Eupen’s 1-1 stalemate with Royal Excel.