FC Platinum are looking to re-sign goalkeeper Wallace Magalane ahead of the start of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Platinum Boys were relegated to the second tier competition last month and will play Senegalese side ASC Jaraaf in the play-offs for the group stage qualification on February 14.

The Zimbabwe champions have been working on strengthening the squad and have made a number of new signings. The new arrivals include free agent Donald Ngoma and former Dynamos defender Blessing Moyo.

The club now wants to bolster their goalkeeping department with Magalane the target.

The goalie, who left the Zvishavane side last year to join the Green Machine, is in talks with FC Platinum and the deal is almost complete.

The club is also targeting Innocent Muchaneka from CAPS United with negotiations still underway.