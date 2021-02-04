FC Platinum are now in Harare for their first game of the campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Zimbabwe champions, who were relegated from the Champions League, arrived in the capital on Wednesday and will continue their preparations there.

They will face Senegalese side ASC Jaraaf in the play-offs for the group stage on February 14.

The match will be played at the National Sports Stadium in the capital.

Zvishavane-based FC Platinum are using the Harare venue after their Mandava stadium was deemed unfit to host international games.

