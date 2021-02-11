The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has cleared the air on why the Zimbabwean local league has failed to resume.

The local top-flight has failed to roar into life since March last year when it was brought to a halt by the Covid-19 crisis and efforts by ZIFA to have it resume last December in a bio-bubble setup also hit a snag.

SRC acting Director General Sebastin Garikai has lifted the lid on why that is.

“After the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021, the Sports and Recreation Commission issued a statement on January 2, 2021 advising all national sport associations on the suspension of all sport activity. SRC called upon all national sport associations wishing to undertake activities during the lockdown period to re-apply for approval by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation,” he was qouted as saying by NewsDay.

“It is important to note that Zifa only re-applied today (February 9, 2021), at around 1100hrs. SRC will immediately activate the approval process which all associations have been advised of. As a point of clarity, the last application with regard to possible resumption of football by Zifa to SRC was on December 21, 2020 wherein Zifa submitted an application without the necessary protocols as is required. This application was subsequently affected by Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021, which led to the suspension and the need for re-application.” he added.

