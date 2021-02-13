Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora has unveiled Mighty Warriors midfielder Emmaculate Msipa.

The 28-year old has signed a one-year deal to become the second Zimbabwean player to ply her trade in Spain after Rutendo Makore’s six-month stint at Sporting De Huelva in 2018.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Almassora said: “Emmaculate Msipa arrives as reinforcement in the winter market. The captain of the Zimbabwe national team joins CF Joventut Almassora with international experience.

“Welcome Msipa!”

¡Bienvenida, Msipa! ⚽️🏃‍♀️ Emmaculate Msipa llega como refuerzo en el mercado de invierno, la capitana de la selección nacional de Zimbabwe aterriza en @CfJoventut con experiencia internacional.

Welcome Msipa!!💪💪@ajalmassora @DipuEsport @cdcastellon @FundAlbinegra @joventutcf pic.twitter.com/SzrVIOVZNd — CF Joventut Almassora Femenino (@CfJoventut) February 13, 2021

Msipa was with Black Rhinos Queens last season and won the 2019 FUZ Women’s Player of the Year.