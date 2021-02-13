Spanish second division side CF Joventut Almassora has unveiled Mighty Warriors midfielder Emmaculate Msipa.
The 28-year old has signed a one-year deal to become the second Zimbabwean player to ply her trade in Spain after Rutendo Makore’s six-month stint at Sporting De Huelva in 2018.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Almassora said: “Emmaculate Msipa arrives as reinforcement in the winter market. The captain of the Zimbabwe national team joins CF Joventut Almassora with international experience.
“Welcome Msipa!”
¡Bienvenida, Msipa! ⚽️🏃♀️
Emmaculate Msipa llega como refuerzo en el mercado de invierno, la capitana de la selección nacional de Zimbabwe aterriza en @CfJoventut con experiencia internacional.
Welcome Msipa!!💪💪@ajalmassora @DipuEsport @cdcastellon @FundAlbinegra @joventutcf pic.twitter.com/SzrVIOVZNd
— CF Joventut Almassora Femenino (@CfJoventut) February 13, 2021
Msipa was with Black Rhinos Queens last season and won the 2019 FUZ Women’s Player of the Year.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen