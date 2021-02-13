Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United bounced back from a three-game winless run with a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium today.

The Zimbabwean tactician, who this week admitted that the fixture schedule was weighing heavy on his side after two defeats on the trot, saw them return to their best and collected three points against a battling City.

Gamphani Lungu thrust them in front in the 23rd minute when he latched on to a brilliant Evans Rusike assist.

United could have doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time when Kuda Mahachi’s pinpoint cross missed both his Warriors teammate Rusike and Bradley Grobbler by inches.

Lungu’s goal was the difference between the two sides at the half time interval.

Two minutes after the restart, City levelled matters through Bradely Ralani, whose shot from outside the box beat Rowen Williams in goal for SuperSport.

Tembo made a change in the 76th minute, bringing Thamsanqa Gabuza for Rusike and it proved to be the turning point minutes later.

Gabuza headed home a Grobbler cross to restore Matsatsantsa’s lead and the goal proved to be the winner.

