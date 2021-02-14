When ZIFA unveiled Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić at Cresta Oasis back in February last year, the most the most remembered incident was not the moment the gaffer was introduced.

It was instead the hilarious mistake made by Felton Kamambo in explaining to sports journalists and the nation at large, who the gaffer is.

“He (Logarušić) has coached in many continents in Zimbabwe,” Kamambo recklessly-said, sparking laughter, in a moment well-captured by renowned photojournalist Wilson Kakurira.

Of course that was a slip of the tongue but respectfully-asking, which other continents apart from Africa has the Croat coached, which the ZIFA president was referring to?

The former Sudan coach’s memoir in football management outside Africa is one which only his employers at 53 Livingston Avenue are privileged to have, that is there is any.

Loga’s confidence and eloquence, which some mistook for arrogance, made many sports journalists at that unveiling believe that the ZIFA board has scooped a jackpot.

12 months down the line though, he is still to taste victory in the Warriors dugout after six matches.

After football finally returned following a lengthy Covid-19 forced break, his first assignment was a dull goalless draw against the flames of Malawi, an encounter the coach used to prepare for the crunch November double header against Algeria.

He took his charges to Algiers for the Group H qualifier against the Desert Foxes, his first competitive assignment, a 3-1 triumph for the defending champions, which could have ended differently had the Warriors converted numerous goal-scoring opportunities which came their way.

He made the surprise changes in the corresponding game at the National Sports Stadium four days later, dropping poster-boy Khama Billiat, Ovidy Karuru, Alec Mudimu and Devine Lunga for David Moyo, Tafadzwa Rusike, Jimmy Dzingai and Adam Chicksen respectively.

Zimbabwe found themselves 0-2 down in the first half after Riyad Mahrez danced past Chicksen to fire home past big Talbert Shumba.

The changes Logarusic made at half time that afternoon, which then resulted in the team forcing a 2-2 draw, are the only thing those who sympathize with him cling onto in his defence, when critics question his ability.

That is also the only time he has avoided defeat in a competitive Warriors game as he went on to lose all his group games at CHAN 2021.

The Warriors have conceded 10 goals and scored four under his guidance and he will be desperate to win his first game against Botswana or Zambia and become the first foreign coach to lead the Warriors.

Zimbabweans are yet to reach a consensus on whether or not the Croat will take the team forward but what is not up for debate is that we have him for a year and counting.

