Prince Dube was on target in Azam’s 2-1 league victory over Mbeya City on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean striker had last found the back of the net in the league before his injury in late November. He was forced into an eight-week layoff but didn’t miss much action as the Tanzanian season went into a break for the entire month of January.

The 23-year old made his return to competitive football last week and appeared for the second successive time in the victory over Mbeya.

His goal came on the half-hour mark to double the cushion after Iddy Nado had secured an early lead.

This was Dube’s seventh league goal of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the victory left Azam in the third place with 36 points, ten behind leaders Young Africans.