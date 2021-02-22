Zimbabwe Football Association and the rest of the COSAFA members have endorsed South African businessman and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe in the upcoming CAF presidential polls.

The decision was first confirmed at an Executive Committee meeting held on last month.

The regional football body then reaffirmed their position at an Annual General meeting on Saturday.

COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa told delegates at the conference: “Dr Motsepe is our candidate, and we endorse him fully.

“We believe he has the right mix of business acumen and connections in the corporate world to lead CAF through what will be a difficult period in the coming years.

“The name of Dr Motsepe is synonymous with good governance and integrity, and he is the perfect candidate to meet the challenges football on our continent faces.

“FIFA President Gianni Infantino often talks of how unity is required in African football to move the game forward and we firmly believe Dr Motsepe can bring that.”

Motsepe announced his candidacy in November and could contest against fellow Southern African Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar who was reinstated as CAF president by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

Ahmad had been banned from all football activities by FIFA after he was found guilty of fraud but will need approval from CAF to participate.

Other participants are Augustin Senghor, 55, of Senegal and Jacques Anouma, 69, of Cote d’Ivoire.

The polls will be held at an Elective Extraordinary General Assembly on March 12, 2021, in Morocco.