Martin Mapisa made his seventh successive league appearance at Zamora CF on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at CD Guijuelo and this was his fourth game without conceding a goal.

The 22-year old, who sit out in the team’s opening eight league matches, has so far conceded five goals.

The victory lifted Zamora to the top of the Spanish Segunda Division B – Group 1 table.

Meanwhile, Mapisa is part of the Warriors provisional squad for the Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia next month but his availability remains uncertain due Covid-19 traveling regulations.