Zimbabwean coach Samkeliso Paradzai Ncube has joined fifth tier Spanish club FC Malaga City’s technical department.

Ncube, who is already in Spain, confirmed the development to PanAfricanFootball.com.

“FC Malaga City is my new home and I’m happy to be here,” the gaffer said.

“Looking forward to learning a lot about the game and I’m hoping by chance Zimbabwe football will soon benefit and I’m still holding on to my dream to coach my beloved number one team our Warriors.

“I’m part of the FC Malaga City first-team technical department.”

Ncube described the development as an amazing opportunity, which will help him sharpen his coaching skills.

“It is an amazing opportunity to hone my skills in one of the best footballing countries in the world. They have an amazing football culture. I’m going to absorb as much of the good stuff as possible.

“I think it is good for local coaches to be exposed to international methods to make our local football improve its quality and competitiveness.

“Zimbabwe football needs rebuilding from grassroots right to the top. We need to produce well-developed players if we are to succeed,” he added.

Ncube, who had stints at Caps United and Gunners’ development sides, is the latest Zimbabwean export to Spain.

The European country is already home to Warriors goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa and Mighty Warriors captain, Emmaculate Msipa.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen