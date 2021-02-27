Kundai Benyu has joined a new club after leaving fifth-tier side, Wealdstone, in England early this month.

The Zimbabwean forward has moved to Icelandic club Knattspyrnudeild Vestra which plays in the second division.

The club confirmed the deal but did not reveal much details.

In a statement posted on their website, Vestri said: “Vestri has signed striker Kundai Benyu.

“Kundai, who is 23 years old, last played for Wealdstone in England, but he was raised at Ipswich, where he was from 2011-2017. From there he headed to Celtic in Scotland.

“It is interesting to note that Kundai has played for Helsingborg, where he met our man, Andri Rúna, but Andri tells him the story well and says that he will strengthen the team a lot.

“Kundai is described as a technical, fast player.

“We look forward to seeing this powerful midfielder on the pitch and we warmly welcome him to Vestri!”

Meanwhile, Benyu was included in the Warriors’ preliminary squad for the upcoming Afcon Qualifiers in March.