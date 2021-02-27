Warriors defender Divine Lunga has been involved in an accident in South Africa, according to Soccer Laduma.

Details of the accident are still sketchy at this moment, but the car crash happened this afternoon and the player is said to have escaped it unharmed.

A source confirmed the news to publication, saying: “An incident involving one of our players took place this afternoon.

“He was involved in a bad accident which left his car very damaged, but we are grateful that he came out unharmed. I am from the scene as I speak to you.”

Lunga’s club, Golden Arrows, is yet to give an update on the situation.

Meanwhile, the news will be a concern to the Warriors technical who had roped in the left back in the squad to play in Afcon Qualifiers next month,

