Marvelous Nakamba has been included in the Aston Villa starting XI against Leeds tonight.

The midfielder had last made his first XI appearance in the league match against Arsenal.

He is starting in place of Douglas Luiz who has been dropped to the bench.

Tonight’s appearance will be Nakamba’s eighth in the league this season.

Kick-off is at 7:30 pm CAT.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Dean Smith’s thoughts on Nakamba performance in Leicester defeat
  2. Nakamba blunder sums up terrible afternoon for struggling Villa
  3. Reasons why Nakamba deal took longer than expected revealed
  4. Zimbabwean Star Wins Player Of Month Award In Belgium