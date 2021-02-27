Marvelous Nakamba has been included in the Aston Villa starting XI against Leeds tonight.
The midfielder had last made his first XI appearance in the league match against Arsenal.
He is starting in place of Douglas Luiz who has been dropped to the bench.
Tonight’s appearance will be Nakamba’s eighth in the league this season.
Kick-off is at 7:30 pm CAT.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen