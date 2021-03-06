Supersport TV says the company is yet to enter in any agreement for the broadcasting rights of CAF games.

The South Africa-based pay TV service lost the rights in 2019 after CAF cancelled their arrangement with French agency Lagardere.

And there haven’t been any progress in acquiring those rights again.

Most Zimbabweans and the rest of Southern Africa had relied on SuperSport TV to watch CAF competitions like Afcon, Afcon Qualifiers, Champions League, Confederation Cup and the CHAN.

And morre recently, local football fans were not able to watch the Warriors at the just ended CHAN tournament.

SuperSport’s senior communications manager Clinton van Der Berg told KickOff.com: “SuperSport previously had rights to CAF content through an agency.

“That agency was cancelled by CAF, which automatically terminated SuperSport’s rights. We have not entered into further agreements since this cancellation and do not currently have rights to CAF events.”