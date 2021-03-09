Former Warriors international Carlington Nyadombo has joined South African National First Division side Steenberg United on a short-term contract.

The 35-year-old’s move to the second tier club follows after his acrimonious departure at top-flight team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

According to KickOff.com, the veteran defender will captain his team as they seek to survive the relegation ahead of the season end.

Nyadombo’s arrival at Steenberg links him up with fellow countryman Edmore Chirambadare who was once on the books of Kaizer Chiefs.

It also marks his return to the National First Division after playing in that league last year before Tshakhuma purchased Bidvest Wits’ top-flight franchise.