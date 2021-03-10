Warriors international Ovidy Karuru has explained why he is delaying signing a new contract with South African top-flight side Black Leopards.

The 32-year old’s deal is expiring at the end of the season after agreeing to a one-year contract last year.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Karuru said he still wants to play in the top-flight league and will only decide his future after the club learn its fate in the relegation battle.

Leopards are fighting for survival and currently sit on the bottom of the table on 12 points after 18 matches.

“There’s no option, but the chairman (David Thidiela) has been calling me, ” the midfielder told the publication. “He wants me to sit down, but also as a player, who is ambitious and wants to play at the highest level, I said let us wait, so that we save the team first.

“When we know that we are safe, then we can start talking about the contract.

“You can see I am still a valuable member of the national team of Zimbabwe, so it’s going to be difficult if let’s say I sign a contract and unfortunately the team does not survive.

“It will be difficult for me to leave the team because they would want to keep me, so that I can help the team get promotion again.

“So, for now, the main focus is to make sure that the team is safe before we doing any contract talks.”