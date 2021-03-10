Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that star winger Khama Billiat is yet to recover from the injury which has kept him out of action since January.

The pint-sized Zimbabwean cracked a leg bone during Amakhosi’s defeat to Maritzburg United and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Billiat was named in the provisional Warriors squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia but the chances of him recovering time for the decisive games appear slim.

Chiefs confirmed today that he is still out injured, together with Leonardo Castro.

Gavin Hunt’s charges take the Team of Choice in the DSTv Premiership this evening.