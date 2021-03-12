Golden Arrows have confirmed the national team call-ups for two Zimbabwean players – defender Divine Lunga and striker Knox Mutizwa.

The pair is part of the Warriors’ provisional squad for the Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

Zimbabwe will first travel to Gaborone on 25 March to play the Zebras before hosting Chipolopolo in their final qualifying match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.

In announcing the duo’s availability for the games, the South African top-flight side tweeted: “Congratulations to Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga.

“Both players have been called up to represent Zimbabwe in their upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia due to take place on March 25 and 29, 2021.”

Meanwhile, Mutizwa’s call-up to the national team is his first in almost two years, having last played for the Warriors in 2019. He was dropped out of the squad for the November back-to-back qualifiers versus Algeria due to poor form.