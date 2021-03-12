Patrice Motsepe has been declared the new president of CAF at the elections held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner replaces fellow Southern African Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar who failed to stand for a second term following a two-year FIFA ban for corruption.

He is officially elected the new boss of the African football after going into the polls uncontested following the withdrawal of Senegalese candidate Augustin Senghor last week in a deal brokered by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Ivorian Jacques Anouma also exited the race together with Mauritanian FA boss Ahmed Yahya.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege for me [to be Caf president],” Motsepe said after his election.

“Let me thank my brother [Fifa president] Gianni [Infantino] for the vision and encouragement of unity. We can only deal with the challenges of Africa and we will succeed, but we will only do so when we are united.

“The leadership we have in Africa [and] the leadership we have of football in every country gives me confidence and inspires me.

“I am absolutely confident that by working together, we will indeed succeed to make African football not just reach the summit but be amongst the best in the world.”

Senghor will serve as the first vice-president in the new set-up with Yahya coming in as the third-in-charge.

Motsepe’s appointment sees him as the first South African to be elected CAF president.