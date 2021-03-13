Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has joined Central Region Division One side Trukumb Mine FC as their assistant coach.

She reunites with Lizwe Sweswe who is the team’s head coach. The pair worked together at Tsholotsho FC in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League a few years ago.

Confirming her appointment, Trukumb tweeted on Friday: “Welcome home Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji’ Sibanda!”

Sibanda will remain the national women’s team coach despite her latest appointment.