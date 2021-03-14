Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic jas revealed that the Warriors could suffer another blow as goalkeepers Martin Mapisa and Tatenda Mukuruva could fail to travel for the Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

The coach has seen several withdrawals from the preliminary squad ahead of the games and the goalkeeping department could be the next to be affected.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Logarusic revealed Spain-based Mapisa and US-based Mukuruva are facing struggles to come for the games.

He said “We are facing some problems, but we are trying to solve the problems, and we are hoping we will do it…

“We have again the same situation with the goalkeepers. We called the goalkeepers from the USA and Spain, but we have a situation there but again we have Plan A, B and C.”

Other key players that have pulled out of the squad include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere, Tendayi Darikwa of Wigan and Kaizer Chiefs’ Khama Billiat.