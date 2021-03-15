ZIFA has claimed credit in Patrice Motsepe’s election as the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe was declared the new boss of the African football unopposed at the polls held in Rabat, Morocco last Friday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner replaced fellow Southern African Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar who failed to stand for a second term following a two-year FIFA ban for corruption.

According to the Chronicle, Zifa board member Philemon Machana, who attended the elective congress with President Felton Kamambo, said they take credit together with their South African and Nigerian counterparts for Motsepe’s ascendency to the Caf presidency.

“It’s Safa (South African Football Association), Zifa and Nigeria which made the Motsepe’s dream a reality,” he said.

“After 48 countries had been railroaded to endorse Ahmad, Zifa refused to do so.

“Had Zifa not stood its ground, Motsepe would not have found sufficient nominators to stand in the election as one can’t nominate two candidates for the same post.”

Machana thanked those who rallied behind Motsepe in the presidential election.

He added: “We thank everyone who made this a reality, including the contribution of those that later saw our vision.

“We are grateful the majority later changed tact and bought into the vision, including the competitors of the new Caf president who chose to support the best man available for the job.”