Belgian top-flight clubs have voted to support the idea to merge their league with the Netherlands and form the BeNeLeague.

All the eighteen clubs in the Belgium Pro League unanimously agreed to the proposal, reviving an idea first floated two years ago.

The details and format have already been discussed, but a formal proposal is yet to be unveiled.

A statement by the Belgian league on Tuesday read: “This ambition is based both on respect for the sporting aspirations of the big clubs and on the need for the economic stability of the other professional clubs.

“The 25 clubs are unanimous in their desire to give the Beneleague a fair chance.”

The Belgium top-flight is home to Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who plays for KAS Eupen.

Meanwhile, the project has raised concerns among supporters’ groups fearing it would favour only big clubs.