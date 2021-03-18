South Africa-based trio of Butholezwe Ncube, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kuda Mahachi have gained full fitness ahead of the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this month.

Dzvukamanja who plays for Orlando Pirates had been out of action for a month after picking up an ankle injury while Mahachi limped off during SuperSport United’s goalless league draw against TS Galaxy two weeks ago.

AmaZulu midfielder Ncube had also struggleed with fitness issues in the past month.

According to an update by Warriors team manager Wellington Mupandare, the trio is now fit and available for the Zebras and Chipolopolo encounters.

“The good news we have for the nation is Kuda Mahachi and Terrence Dzvukamanja are now fit,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by H-Metro. “And given that the squad is depleted due to reasons like injuries and travel restrictions, this is a welcome development.

“I have been in touch with the guys checking on the progress.

“Butholezwe Ncube who was also part of the injury list is also fit.”