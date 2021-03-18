Scottish top-flight club Hamilton Academical has thanked ZIFA on how it handled David Moyo’s situation.

The striker had been called for the Warriors’ Afcon Qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this month but could not travel to Zimbabwe due coronavirus travelling restrictions.

Hamilton engaged both Moyo and ZIFA on the issue, and all parties agreed the player should withdraw from the national team.

In a statement posted their website, the Scottish side also explained David is still committed to play for Zimbabwe.

“David would have required to quarantine upon his arrival back into London, at his own expense, for 11 days which would have seen him miss a further two Accies games also.

“The club spoke at length with David, and we communicated with the Zimbabwe FA on the matter also…

“David wishes to reiterate his commitment and desire to play for his national team, and was entirely accepting of the situation, but was nevertheless regretful, that he would be unable to join the Zimbabwe squad for these two matches in the next fortnight.

“The club also thanks the ZFA very much for their understanding of the situation, which is outwith all our hands at the current moment.

“We wish Zimbabwe well for their qualifiers and express the hope that David will receive future call ups for his national team.”

Other players that have been affected by the travelling restrictions include Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa of Wigan, Wycombe Wanderers’ Admiral Muskwe and France-based pair of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi.

The Warriors will first travel to Botswana on 25 March before hosting Zambia in Harare in their final qualifier four days later.