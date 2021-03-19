Goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has signed a new contract with Michigan Stars FC in the American’ third-tier league – National Independent Soccer Association.

The Zimbabwean’s new deal will expire on November 30, 2021. He has been at the club since 2019.

The 25-year old has renewed the contract ahead of the 2021 Spring season which starts in April.

In announcing the news, Michigan said: “Tatenda Mkuruva returns to the Michigan Stars from Harare, Zimbabwe…

“Tatenda has played the previous two seasons with the Michigan Stars in NISA and was rewarded with his amazing goaltending last season by being selected to the 2020 All-Tournament Team.”