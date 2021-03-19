The quarterfinal and semifinal draw for the UEFA Champions League has been done.

The first legs will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second legs are on April 13 and 14.

The semifinals ties will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5

The final of this season’s Champions League has been set for May 29 and is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here is the outcome of the draw:

Quarterfinals:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Semifinal:

Bayern/PSG vs Man City/Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs Porto/Chelsea

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW

Quarter-finals:

Granada vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague

Ajax vs Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal

Semi-finals:

Granada/Man Utd vs Ajax/Roma

Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague

Fixture Dates:

Quarter-finals

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Wednesday 26 May (Gdańsk Arena, Poland)