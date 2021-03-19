The quarterfinal and semifinal draw for the UEFA Champions League has been done.
The first legs will be played on April 6 and 7 while the second legs are on April 13 and 14.
The semifinals ties will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5
The final of this season’s Champions League has been set for May 29 and is taking place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
Here is the outcome of the draw:
Quarterfinals:
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
FC Porto vs Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs PSG
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Semifinal:
Bayern/PSG vs Man City/Dortmund
Real Madrid/Liverpool vs Porto/Chelsea
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE DRAW
Quarter-finals:
Granada vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Ajax vs Roma
Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal
Semi-finals:
Granada/Man Utd vs Ajax/Roma
Zagreb/Villarreal vs Arsenal/Slavia Prague
Fixture Dates:
Quarter-finals
First legs: 8 April
Second legs: 15 April
Semi-finals
First legs: 29 April
Second legs: 6 May
Final
Wednesday 26 May (Gdańsk Arena, Poland)