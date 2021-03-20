The Sports and Recreation Commission has confirmed that ZIFA has complied with the regulations set for the safe resumption of football, giving the green light for the start of the 2021 season.

The league was last played in 2019 before the pandemic halted the commencement of the 2020 season.

Efforts to get it underway after the end of the first lockdown hit a snag due to financial challenges.

Another attempt to get the game back failed after the second lockdown took effect from early January until this month.

After the relaxation of lockdown conditions, the government allowed the return of the game.

ZIFA, along with other national sports associations, were asked to satisfy certain regulations before they can start the season.

The FA accepted to carry Covid-19 testing, pre-season training, registration of players and inspection and sanitization of stadia before the commencement of competitions.