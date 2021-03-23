The Zebras of Botswana have been dealt a blow after their star duo of Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye were barred from travelling for the Afcon qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Algeria.

Seakanyeng and Orebonye are attached at Olympique Khourigba in the Moroccan second division. The pair was unable to travel because of the travelling restrictions that have been imposed by the North African country.

The Zebras will also miss Zambia-based midfielder Mothusi Cooper, who is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in the qualifiers.

The game against the Warriors is on Thursday at Francistown Stadium in Francistown before the team travels to North Africa to face Algeria.