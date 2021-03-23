United States-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has rallied the Warriors ahead of their crucial AFCON qualifier against Botswana on Thursday.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper was set to make a come back to the Warriors fold for the first time since 2017 but his club did not permit him to travel to Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He has however rallied Zdravko Logarusic’s men, who take on the Zebras in Francistown on Thursday before hosting Zambia in Harare on Monday.

“It’s actually an honour to play for your country. I can’t wait to play but not in the upcoming games and I was really looking forward to the games but unfortunately I cannot,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“I believe we have a strong squad and players who are ready to put their all. It’s every player’s wish to play for their country and I believe they will give their all.

“Our team is made up of great players who are doing well at their respective clubs and I believe they can make things happen,” Mkuruva added.