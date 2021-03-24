The Warriors left the country this afternoon for their Afcon Group H Qualifier against Botswana on Thursday.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic travelled with twenty-one players after France-based pair of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi were dropped from the squad after facing logistic issues.

US-based defender Tendai Jirira linked up with the rest of the squad at the airport, just moments after touching down from his base.

The national team departed at 4 pm CAT via Jo’burg and is expected to arrive in Gaborone tonight before connecting to Francistown where the match will be played.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Here is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers

Ariel Sibanda. Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa.

Defenders

Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Victor Kamhuka, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Romario Matova, Tendai Jirira.

Midfielders

Tanaka Chinyahara, Butholezwe Ncube, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru.

Strikers

Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja.