The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has blamed the Warriors for the delayed results of Covid-19 tests done ahead of the Afcon Qualifier on Thursday.

Zimbabwe players were denied access to the pitch and were not able to warm up before the supposed kick off at 6 pm CAT.

The national team was cleared later on after the arrival of the results, causing a thirty-minute-delay to the game.

According to a statement by BFA, the Warriors refused to take the tests upon their arrival on Wednesday night and only agreed to do so hours before the game.

The statement reads: “The TOTAL AFCON Qualifier match between Botswana and Zimbabwe was this evening delayed whilst match officials awaited Covid19 test results of Zimbabwe as stipulated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The game which was scheduled for 6pm kicked off 30-minutes later.

“Zimbabwe who only arrived in Botswana last night ahead of the anticipated clash, had reportedly refused to test last night. This was confirmed by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) Acting CEO, Thabiso Kebotsamang.

“They were, however, only able to undergo testing this morning hence the unforeseen hold up in the game kicking off on time and on schedule.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors went on to win the match 1-0 courtesy of Perfect Chikwende’s 14th minute effort.