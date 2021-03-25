Zimbabwe have secured a spot at the Afcon 2021 with a game to spare in the qualifiers.

The Warriors moved to eight points on the Group H standings after beating Botswana 1-0 on Thursday.

The victory, coupled with Zambia’s 3-3 draw to Algeria, saw Zdravko Logarusic’s men opening a four point-gap in second place to claim the qualifying spot.

This is the first time the national team has qualified to continental showpiece for the third successive. It will be their fifth appearance overall after featuring in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019.

Zimbabwe will face Chipolopolo in a dead rubber on Monday.

Algeria, who became the first team in the group to qualify, will finish the campaign on top. They are now on 11 points with no defeat heading into the final round against Botswana in four days’ time.