Zimbabwe will clash against Botswana in their penultimate round of the Afcon Qualifiers – Group H.

The team arrived in Francistown, where the match will be hosted, on Wednesday night.

Zimbabwe are second in Group H with five points while Botswana have four. Zambia, who are hosting leaders Algeria, anchor the group with three points.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s game.

Competition: CAF Afcon 2021 Qualifiers – Matchday 5

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

25 March, 6 pm CAT at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

TV & Stream Info:

SuperSport TV will not show the games due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF. Botswana national broadcaster, BTV will show the game live across its platforms along with pay-TV service StarTimes.

BTV is available as a free-to-air (FTA) channel across Southern Africa.

Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Warriors Team News & Squad:

Coach Zdravko Logarusic travelled with twenty-one players after France-based pair of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi were dropped from the squad after facing logistic issues.

SuperSport United left-back Onismor Bhasera was a last-minute addition to the team after flying straight to Botswana.

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda. Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa.

Defenders: Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Victor Kamhuka, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Romario Matova, Tendai Jirira, Onismor Bhasera.

Midfielders: Tanaka Chinyahara, Butholezwe Ncube, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru.

Strikers: Evans Rusike, Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Botswana Team News:

The Zebras will be without their star duo of Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye. The pair is attached at Olympique Khourigba in the Moroccan second division and was unable to travel because of the travelling restrictions that have been imposed by the North African country.

The team will also miss Zambia-based midfielder Mothusi Cooper, who is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in the qualifiers.

Head-to-Head Stats (Last 9 meetings)

Zimbabwe 0 – 0 Botswana (15/11/19 – AFCON Q.)

Zimbabwe P 1 – 1 Botswana (03/06/18 – COSAFA)

Zimbabwe 0 – 1 Botswana (18/04/18 – FRIENDLY)

Botswana 1 – 0 Zimbabwe (30/09/14 – FRIENDLY)

Zimbabwe 2 – 1 Botswana (06/02/13 – FRIENDLY)

Botswana 0 – 0 Zimbabwe (07/01/12 – FRIENDLY)

Botswana 2 – 0 Zimbabwe (04/08/10 – FRIENDLY)

Zimbabwe 1 – 0 Botswana (26/10/09 – FRIENDLY)

Zimbabwe 1 – 1 Botswana (16/03/05 – FRIENDLY)

Zimbabwe

Matches played: 9

Wins : 3

Draws: 3

Losses: 3

Botswana

Matches played: 9

Wins : 3

Draws: 3

Losses: 3