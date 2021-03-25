SuperSport United left back Onismor Bhasera has been drafted into the Warriors fold as a last minute replacement for United States-based defender, Soccer24 can exclusively- reveal.

It’s still not clear why Jirira has been replaced, but the team did leave without the Detroit City defender yesterday.

There was no left back in the Warriors side after the last minute withdrawal of Golden Arrows’ Divine Lunga through injury.

Kuda Mahachi sometimes plays as a makeshift left back at SuperSport but Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has opted for his teammate Bhasera.

More details to follow…