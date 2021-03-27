Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has urged ZIFA to address all in-house issues before the national team leaves to play at the Afcon 2021 next year.

Zimbabwe qualified to the continental for the third consecutive time after beating Botswana 1-0 on Thursday.

The tournament will be played in Cameroon in January and Chidzambwa feels there’s a need for ZIFA to prepare well to avoid player strikes in the camp.

“When we go to the finals, let’s go after we have addressed all the issues, so that we only focus on football, and not address our in-house issues, at the tournament,” the retired gaffer told The Herald.

“If we go with one mindset, it will help us to focus and even reach the quarter finals, or go even further.

“That has been my observation, after going to the finals twice, with the team.’’

Player strikes have been a norm in Warriors camp, and in 2017, a number of stars were suspended from the national team after their revolt over unpaid allowances during the Afcon campaign.

At the 2019 edition, the Warriors had a promising start but their performance in the following games slumped after the team refused to train demanding their outstanding monies.