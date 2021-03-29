Former Warriors striker Wilfred Mugeyi believes Khama Billiat’s recent injury woes might be out of stress from personal issues.

The 30-year-old is currently out with a leg injury he picked against Stellenbosch in January and has suffered more setbacks since moving to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Mugeyi who worked with Billiat at Ajax a decade ago said he is surprised with how Khama is now prone to injuries.

“To be honest, I’m also surprised because if you look when we had Khama at Ajax, he was never injured,” saide the former striker.

“I don’t recall Khama missing a game, and we had three, four years with him.

“At Sundowns, yes, there was a time when he broke his metatarsal. I think he was out for almost three months or something like that. Then from there he played without a lot of injuries.

“But when he went to Chiefs he played two games and one month he’s out.

“You never know, it might be stress at home. Even in life in general he might have problems that he keeps to himself and is not telling people you see.

“So I think the head coach or the management need to sit down with him and ask him if he’s got any problems and try to help the boy.”

Billiat is expected to return to full action early next month.