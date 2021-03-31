CAF has rescheduled the Afcon qualifying match between Sierra Leone and Benin to June.

The Group L game was supposed to take place at the National Stadium in Freetown on Tuesday, with the winner in the encounter booking a place at next year’s Afcon finals in Cameroon.

But it was cancelled after the visiting Benin side refused to play, challenging positive COVID-19 tests for five of their players, just an over hour before the kick-off.

Those allegedly infected with the novel coronavirus included lead striker Steve Mounie, who previously played for English side Huddersfield Town when they were in the Premier League.

Captain Khalid Adenon, first choice goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe and the French-based pair of Jodel Dossou and Cedric Hountondji completed the list.

CAF has set a provisional date in the next international break in June for the postponed fixture.

“The Africa Cup of Nations organizing committee has decided to postpone the above-mentioned match to the next Fifa international window scheduled for June 2021. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding,” a post from Benin Football Federation Facebook page read.

Meanwhile, the other twenty-three qualified teams have been confirmed. The list includes Zimbabwe along with fellow COSAFA sides Malawi and Comoros.