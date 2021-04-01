Khama Billiat says he expects to return to the national team fold very soon and is now working on his fitness levels.

The winger missed the Warriors’ final two qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in March through a leg injury which ruled him out for two months. He has now recovered, and has been training with his Kaizer Chiefs side.

This was the first time in recent periods Billiat had to sit out in decisive games and see Zimbabwe book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon in January.

“It was great to see the Zimbabwe qualify for the Afcon last weekend,” Billiat told Chiefs website. “Hopefully, I will come in and join the team and match the level of fitness required by the team.

“I have been out for some months now and it has not been easy. I have been coming to training and doing rehab, working hard trying to make sure that I spend less time outside.”

The Warriors will return to action in June for the start of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.