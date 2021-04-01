Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says they are still in talks with UK-born midfielder Andy Rinomhota over his availability for selection.

The 23-year old, who plays for Reading in the English Championship, is eligible to play for the national team through his Zimbabwean father. He was included in the squad for COSAFA four years ago but could not travel because he didn’t have a local passport.

Efforts to get him on board again are still underway and his agent is communicating with ZIFA.

Speaking to reporters this week, Logarusic confirmed the news and also gave an update on the availability of Brendan Galloway who is sorting his Zimbabwean passport.

“Galloway is working on his passport, let’s see how things go,” the coach said.

“He showed commitment, and now, we are checking his quality to see if he is good enough to play for the national team.

“For Rinomhota, his agent is in discussions with our office and we will have a clear picture soon.”