Popular comedian Prosper ‘The Comic Pastor’ Ngomashi has weighed in on the controversy regarding Golden Arrows left back Divine Lunga’s withdrawal from the Warriors squad.

Lunga was named in the provisional squad for the Botswana and Zambia games but was then omitted under unclear circumstances, prompting questions, before it emerged that he had problems with coach Zdravko Logarusic and the Croat dropped him.

The issue has sparked divided opinions in the local football fraternity and Ngomashi, on a lighter note, believes the coach should reconsider his decision.

“Tell Coach Loga kuti vasaMake mufana uyu ndiye National team yacho iyeyu ask Mo Salah (Tell Loga noy to dislike Divine Lunga, he is the national team itself, ask Mohamed Salah,” he posted on Facebook.



